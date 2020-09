Times Report

Crookston Times

Earlier this summer, Crookston Masonic Lodge members donated sweet vidalia onions from the Lodge’s annual onion sale to the Crookston Care and Share.

The Lodge received around 3,000 pounds of sweet onions that were hand-picked in Georgia, dried, and sent to Crookston.

The Lodge also held a successful onion fundraiser sale at True Value Hardware coinciding with an Ox Cart Days cookout.