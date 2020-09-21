COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program launched

Times Report

Crookston Times

Need help with your rent or mortgage payment due to unemployment, illness or another COVID-19 related issue? Minnesota Housing has created a COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program to provide housing assistance payments to help prevent eviction, prevent homelessness, and maintain housing stability for eligible renters and homeowners.

Local administrators will review applications from individuals and families requesting assistance, verify eligibility, and process payments for eligible expenses on behalf of households.

To qualify, Minnesota households must meet all of the following criteria:

• Income at or below 300% of federal poverty guidelines, with a preference for those at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines.

• Have an eligible expense that was incurred after March 1, 2020 that is past due. Housing assistance funds can only be used for eligible expenses incurred between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020.

• Be unable to make one or more payments and because of the public health emergency due to unemployment, illness, or another COVID-19 related issue.

The program covers past due housing expenses such as rent payments, mortgage payments, contract for deed payments, manufactured home park lot rents and payments, utility payments, and Homeowners Association fees.

How to apply: Call 211, toll-free 1-800-543-7709, or 651-291-0211; visit 211unitedway.org, or text “MNRENT” or “MNHOME” to 898-211.

The 211 helpline has dedicated multilingual staff available to answer questions about the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.