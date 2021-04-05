Crookston Visitors Bureau - A welcome sign, indeed

Crookston is on its way to debuting new welcome signs on the north and south ends of town with demolition work already started by local landscapers Ryan Lariviere of Outdoor Solutions and Morgan Terpstra of Total Lawn Care. The Crookston Visitors Bureau (CVB) along with their partners at Crookston High School, Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA), Downtown Crookston Development Partnership (DCDP), City of Crookston, Fastline Graphics, Ye Ole Print Shoppe, University of Minnesota Crookston, and the landscapers hope to finish the project by late spring/early summer.

The CVB and DCDP assisted with the sign design and will contribute to ongoing maintenance and repurposing of the old signs which will be placed in downtown locations. The project group also worked with the Minnesota Department of Transportation on sign locations and permits, and have added a third location on the east end of town for a future welcome sign.

The City of Crookston recently agreed to financially support a majority of the project under two funds located by City Administrator Amy Finch plus CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth made a financial commitment to the project early on as well.

SPECS

The new welcome sign maintenance-free frames will be 12 feet wide by 10 feet high and actual signs will be eight feet wide and approximately eight feet tall with the “alumacore” boards cut into a specific shape and wrapped with graphic decals that can be easily changed out down the road.

Materials will be purchased locally and Outdoor Solutions and Total Lawn Care announced they will be donating their time for demolition and clean-up of the area before installation of low-maintenance plants, river rock, edging and fabric.

The welcome sign frames were voluntarily designed by CHS Industrial Technology teacher Travis Oliver who will also install the frames once frost leaves the ground.