Crookston Rotary Club UMC Student of the Month

The Crookston Rotary Club recently recognized Connor Humble as their February Student of the Month from the University of Minnesota Crookston. Humble's family members include parents, Jeff and Anne, and sisters Ashlee and Lindsey.

Connor plays Men's Golf for the university and is a Men's Golf representative for Student Athlete Advisory Committee. He enjoys hanging out with friends and playing video games in his spare time.

What made you choose UMN Crookston?

"I chose UM Crookston because of the small campus and I was able to continue my golf career," Humble explained. "My sister, Ashlee, was also a big contributor in coming up to Crookston; it made the transition a lot easier."

Plans after you graduate?

"I just recently accepted a job at The Minikahda Club as an Assistant Golf Professional. I will be assisting the Head Golf Professional in the golf operations, running golf leagues, corporate events, and conducting group and private golf lessons. I'm planning on obtaining my PGA license which will help me achieve my goal of being a Head Golf Professional at a Country Club."