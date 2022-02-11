Hoiseth honored in Adopt a Hydrant program

Times Report

Crookston Times

Caught in the act! Bob Hoiseth was caught cleaning out around the hydrant in front of his property and the Crookston Fire Department honored him as part of their Adopt a Hydrant program.

When asked about adopting it, he stated he didn't want the recognition and has always thought it has just been the right thing to do. He said he hopes the fire department never has to use it when its this cold but want to make sure it is available if it is needed.

Due to his efforts Hoiseth will be receiving a $25 gift certificate to M & H Gas Station.

"From the city and the fire department, thank you Bob."