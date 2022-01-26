Crookston City Administrator Amy Finch finalist for Atchison, Kansas city manager job

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston City Administrator Amy Finch was named as one of two finalists for the city manager job in Atchison, Kansas and participated in a meet and greet on January 20, the City of Atchison announced in a news release and on social media. KAIR Radio reported that Finch and the other candidate, Joe Warren, who is currently the assistant city manager for Atchison, were selected from a pool of 25 applicants who sought the position.

The Atchison Globe reported that Atchison's city commissioners met January 21 to discuss who will be named city manager and had another meeting on the position on January 24 as well. The chosen candidate has not be announced publicly.

The City of Atchison has a population of approximately 11,000 people and is named after U.S. Senator David Rice Atchison, plus it's the birthplace of aviator Amelia Earhart.