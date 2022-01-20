Willhite named Lake Agassiz Regional Library board president, Briggs VP

Times Report

Crookston resident and Polk County Commissioner Gary Willhite was recently named the President of the Lake Agassiz Regional Library (LARL) board and will conduct his first meeting on January 20. Crookston's Clayton Briggs, who is also Ward 3's City Council member, was named Vice President of the LARL board.

LARL has upcoming Legacy events including February 1 (virtual event): Author Carolyn Holbrook will share about her career in writing; March 8 (virtual event): Author Eric Bergeson will present content from his books on gardening; April 5 (virtual event): Zoe Francois of Magnolia Network and food writer Beth Dooley will be part of an author panel discussion; April 5-13 (in-person performances): Lalo's Lunchbox will perform at multiple locations; May 3-5 (in-person tour): Author Eric Dregni will have a discussion and book signing.