UMC Chancellor Holz-Clause listed as candidate in NDSU presidential search

Times Report

Crookston Times

The North Dakota State University Presidential Search Committee has narrowed a large, nation-wide pool of highly-qualified applicants to five candidates who will interview on campus between January 24-February 3, 2022. University of Minnesota Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause, who is also the acting Chancellor for the Morris campus, has been listed as one of the candidates.

Other candidates include:

• David Cook, Ph.D. - Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs & Economic Development - University of Kansas (at Lawrence)

• Hesham El-Rewini, Ph.D., P.E. - Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs - Marymount University (in Washington, D.C. area)

• Debra Larson, Ph.D. - Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs - California State University (at Chico)

• Michael Tidwell, Ph.D. - Immediate Past President - University of Texas (at Tyler)

"The pool of candidates has an exceptional range of experience with diverse student bodies and a remarkable body of work in engineering, agriculture, advanced technology, business, economic and work force development," said a media release.

During their campus visits, the candidates will meet with students, faculty, staff, alumni, friends, and campus and community leaders, with the search committee soliciting feedback from these key stakeholder groups.

Following the on-campus interviews, the search committee will recommend an unranked slate of finalists to the State Board of Higher Education. The board will conduct final interviews on the NDSU campus on February 23, 2022, with the selection of the next NDSU president announced thereafter. It is anticipated that the new NDSU president will assume office in June 2022.

Originally, 47 candidates met qualifications and were forwarded to the Presidential Search Committee for their initial review. The committee met in executive session on December 8, 2021 to discuss candidates and a round of in-person interviews took place in Minneapolis, January 5-6. Following those interviews, the search committee narrowed the pool to the five candidates invited to campus.