Crookston's Caleb Mendez winner of young artists solo competition in Fargo
Times Report
Crookston Times
Caleb M. Mendez was recently announced as the winner of the 2022 Thoreson Steffes Young Artists Solo Competition (HS Division), presented by the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra & Classical Minnesota Public Radio. The competition was held January 8, 2022 at Reineke Hall at North Dakota State University.
Mendez performed Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22, Mov. 1 and was accompanied by his teacher, Dr. Nariaki Sugiura, Associate Professor of Piano & Collaborative Piano at University of North Dakota.
Mendez received an award of $1,000 along with the opportunity to perform with the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra and Maestra Jane Linde Capistran at the Young People’s Concert in April 2022.