Times Report

Crookston Times

There will be a public installation event for Jack Hanson on January 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Crookston Masonic Lodge. Hanson is set to become the Mason's 2022 Worshipful Master. All are invited to the event that will also include other lodge officer installations and refreshments to follow.

The Lodge is located at 112 West Robert next to Synergy Nutrition Hub.