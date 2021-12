City of Crookston recognizes employees' years of service

Times Report

Crookston Times

City Administrator Amy Finch recognized city employees who have reached certain years of service during the most recent City Council meeting. Those employees included:

• Andrea Prudhomme - Crookston Parks & Recreation for 5 years

• Katie Hann - Crookston Police Department for 5 years

• Shane Heldstab - Crookston Fire Department for 15 years

• Shane Mendez - Crookston Police Department for 15 years

• Kent Ellingson - Crookston Fire Department for 20 years

• Tim Froeber - Crookston Fire Department for 25 years

• Dacian Bienek - Crookston Police Department for 25 years