Widseth names Tim Ramerth president

Widseth

Widseth named Tim Ramerth president, effective December 1, 2021. He succeeds Kevin Donnay, who held the position since 2013.

Widseth’s ownership structure and transition plan are founded on mentoring future leaders from within—a system that has seen successful transitions since the firm was launched in 1975 by Dick Widseth, Howard Smith, and Don Nolting.

Ramerth is a civil engineer licensed in Minnesota and North Dakota with 29 years of experience including nine years with Widseth. He advanced to his new role after managing the firm’s Brainerd Lakes Area office since 2019. Ramerth played a key role in the firm’s recent strategic planning efforts. “The planning process lays out a strong future for Widseth. With the loss of Dick Widseth this past fall, we paused to reflect on the founders’ values and vision and how these have stood the test of time. I am only the sixth president since the inception of the company in 1975, and I very highly respect those who have led before me. These individuals, and their leadership groups, were truly visionaries. We believe we’re implementing new and forward-thinking initiatives that embrace and continue the path that has been paved before us. I feel the future at Widseth is very bright.”

Widseth is a multi-discipline firm of more than 200 employees providing architectural, engineering, land surveying, and environmental services. Its offices are located in Alexandria, Bemidji, Brainerd, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Forest Lake, Mankato, and Rochester, Minnesota, and Grand Forks, North Dakota. For more information on the firm, please visit Widseth.com.