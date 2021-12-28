Darin Selzler appointed new Crookston Police Chief

Darin Selzler was appointed the new Crookston Police Chief by the City Council this week. Selzler will step into his new role following current Chief Paul Biermaier's retirement in February.

City Administrator Amy Finch told the Council she was proud to recommend an employee that has invested himself in promotion opportunities, earned the respect of the police department and has worked closely with the current chief to develop strategies for the department. Ward 2 City Council member Steve Erickson said Selzler is the "perfect fit" for the job and it would be crazy not to appoint him. Ward 3 Council Member Clayton Briggs and Ward 1 Council Member Kristie Jerde echoed the recommendation.

Chief Biermaier told the Council the day he retires, February 28, 2022, will be exactly 32 years on the job as he started at the Crookston Police Department March 1, 1990 and before that worked with the ambulance program.

"The city has fostered some of our internal promotions and done a good job at that," Biermaier explained. "I have the confidence in Darin; he's prepared himself educationally."

"Honestly, I'm relieved that Darin is going to take it over," he added.

Selzler, who was raised in Crookston and has raised his own family in the city he grew up in, thanked Finch, Mayor Dale Stainbrook and the City Council for their vote of confidence and the opportunity, and mentioned he was fortunate with Biermaier as his predecessor.

"It will be a seamless transition and business as usual when he leaves," Selzler added.