Supplemental drivers education presentation December 30 at Highland

Times Report

Crookston Times

A supplemental drivers education presentation will be held Thursday, December 30 at 6 p.m. at Highland Elementary School. The presentation is for students that have recently taken driver’s ed, students currently in driver’s ed or students going to take driver’s ed this spring or this summer.

By attending this presentation students only have to log 40 hours of which 10 hours would be at night. Without attending the presentation, students have to log 50 hours with 15 hours being at night.

"Studies have shown that parental involvement significantly reduces the number of crashes that teens have while driving," said drivers ed instructor Chris Trostad.

If you have questions, contact Chris Trostad at 281-5600 or christrostad@isd593.org