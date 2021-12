Jake Leas named Crookston Firefighter of the Year

Times Report

Crookston Times

Jake Leas was named Crookston Fire Department's Firefighter of the Year at the department's year-end banquet at the Crookston Inn. Leas is the Crookston Fire Association Board President and has served as a firefighter for 9 years.

Other awards given that evening included:

• Years of Service - Cole Ricard (5 years), Todd Gilje (10 years), Derek Brekken (10 years), Kent Ellingson (25 years), Tim Froeber (25 years), and Harold Unke (35 years)

• 100% Training - Tim Froeber, Bob Magsam, Kent Ellingson, Shane Heldstab, Brian Hanson, Joe Leas, Jim Perreault, Ryan Tull, Garett Bengtson, Allen Graff, Colton Hermreck

• Smoke Eater Award - Shane Heldstab, Brian Hanson, Joe Leas, Mike Swenson, Derek Brekken, Jake Leas, Garett Bengtson, Allen Graff, Colton Hermreck