Tri-Valley's Missy Janssen earns ChildPlus Administrator Certification

Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc.

Missy Janssen, Head Start Data Systems Specialist, recently earned her ChildPlus Administrator 1 Certification from ChildPlus University. The certification required 10 weeks of virtual courses (August – October) followed by a final exam to become CPU certified.

ChildPlus University certification is an opportunity to be formally recognized for knowledge of ChildPlus. This comprehensive course establishes foundational understanding of the system, setup, data entry, and reporting.

"Way to go Missy!" said Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc.