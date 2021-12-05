Linnea French represents Minnesota at National 4-H Congress event in Atlanta

Times Report

Crookston Times

2021 Crookston High School grad and current Concordia College student Linnea French was recently selected to represent Minnesota at the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta. French is a Polk County 4-H member and part of the North Star 4-H club. She joined more then 800 delegates throughout the US to participate in the 100th National 4-H Congress which is a mix of educational, service, recreational opportunities.

During her time there Linnea participated in workshops designed to develop leadership skills, toured the city, and experienced a service learning project.

"Polk County 4-H is excited to have Linnea as one of the Minnesota delegates. Congratulations!" said Polk County 4-H in a Facebook post.