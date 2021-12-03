Boll and Salentine 2021-22 EXCEL award recipients

Times Report

Ethan Boll and Libby Salentine were recently named Excel Award recipients at Crookston High School.

Ethan Boll (Parents - Bryan & Melissa Boll)

School Activities: A Honor Roll, Leo Club; Athletics: Football, Wrestling, Baseball, Track and Field; Fine Arts: Concert, Marching and Pep Band; Community Service: Church Apostle Leader, Youth Ministry National Leader, Altar Server, Youth Wrestling Coach.

Libby Salentine (Parents - Dave & Emily Salentine)

School Activities: A Honor Roll, Yearbook Staff, FFA Officer, Student Aide; Athletics: Volleyball, Swimming, Basketball, Track and Field; Community Service: Church Youth Group Leader, Youth Volleyball Coach, Leo Club.

Recipients must meet the following criteria:

The student must be a junior in high school.

The student must be making satisfactory progress toward his or her graduation requirements.

He or she must be a participant in MSHSL League-sponsored fine arts and/or athletic activity.

The student must hold a leadership position in school.

He or she must work voluntarily within the community of Crookston.

He or she must meet MSHSL General Eligibility Requirements.