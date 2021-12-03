Boll and Salentine 2021-22 EXCEL award recipients
Ethan Boll and Libby Salentine were recently named Excel Award recipients at Crookston High School.
Ethan Boll (Parents - Bryan & Melissa Boll)
School Activities: A Honor Roll, Leo Club; Athletics: Football, Wrestling, Baseball, Track and Field; Fine Arts: Concert, Marching and Pep Band; Community Service: Church Apostle Leader, Youth Ministry National Leader, Altar Server, Youth Wrestling Coach.
Libby Salentine (Parents - Dave & Emily Salentine)
School Activities: A Honor Roll, Yearbook Staff, FFA Officer, Student Aide; Athletics: Volleyball, Swimming, Basketball, Track and Field; Community Service: Church Youth Group Leader, Youth Volleyball Coach, Leo Club.
Recipients must meet the following criteria:
The student must be a junior in high school.
The student must be making satisfactory progress toward his or her graduation requirements.
He or she must be a participant in MSHSL League-sponsored fine arts and/or athletic activity.
The student must hold a leadership position in school.
He or she must work voluntarily within the community of Crookston.
He or she must meet MSHSL General Eligibility Requirements.