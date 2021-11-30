Brekken family celebrates Wanda's 101st birthday

Times Report

Crookston Times

On November 27, 2021, the Brekken children who could attend celebrated Wanda Brekken's 101st birthday with her. The family was unable to celebrate last year except through glass windows due to the pandemic, but this year they were able to celebrate with social distancing in a machine shop on the Brekken Farm.

Wanda is a resident of the Benedictine Living Community Summit Apartments and her birthday is November 30, 1920. Her family was excited that they were able to take her out for a surprise party.

"Wanda is the family matriarch and has lived in Crookston her adult life," Marie Brekken told the Times.