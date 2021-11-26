Fisher Schools to host Conley benefit December 6 during Knights basketball game

Submitted

Fisher Public School and the surrounding community are rallying around Amy Conley and her kids after Scott, her husband and their dad, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 24 at the family’s Fisher home. He was 48. Among the efforts by friends and colleagues to support the Conley family is a benefit on Monday, Dec. 6 that will be held in conjunction with the Climax-Fisher Knights girls’ basketball game against Red Lake Falls in the Fisher School gymnasium. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

The benefit will feature two menu choices, taco-in-a-bag and a loaded baked potato bar, available for a free-will donation. There will also be a silent auction featuring many donated gift baskets and other items, and a bake sale featuring a wide variety of desserts. All proceeds from the evening will go to the Conleys.

Amy teaches third grade at Fisher School. Daughter Dana is a senior and attends Fisher School, and her younger siblings, Nora, a junior, and Kasey, a seventh-grader, attend school in East Grand Forks.

At the time of his death, Scott was working for Transystems. Prior to that, he was employed by the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and, before that, Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. in Crookston, in the agency’s transportation division. “Scott enjoyed meeting new people and helping those in need by giving them rides to appointments and errands,” Amy says.

In addition to Fisher, the Conley family has ties to both East Grand Forks and Crookston. In their youth, both Amy and Scott attended school in East Grand Forks. In East Grand Forks Schools, Nora plays soccer and is in the band, her mom says, and enjoys her shop classes the most because “she loves to build and make things.” Kasey is a three-sport athlete, loves video games and being with his friends, his mom says.

As for their older sister, Dana, she played in the Crookston Pirate girls’ hockey program for six years and was the last Fisher student to play for the Pirates as part of the previous hockey cooperative between Crookston and Fisher. Dana is a team manager for the Pirate girls this year; she made the decision to hang up her skates after sustaining several concussions during previous seasons.

Amy says she worked for Tri-Valley Head Start in Crookston for 20 years before beginning her teaching career in Fisher eight years ago. Scott, she notes, was a member of Crookston Eagles Aerie 873.