UMN Crookston freshman wins Teambackers giveaway

Times Report

Crookston Times

Isaac Roers, a Golden Eagle Baseball player and freshman from Stacy, Minn., won $150.00 dollars in Crookston Chamber bucks at University of Minnesota Crookston’s Men’s Basketball season opener last Thursday.

UMN Crookston Men’s basketball took on Northern Michigan in their season opener and at halftime the UMC Teambackers drew Roer’s lucky number.

“It’s always great to be part of the excitement, especially to see the fans and what they bring to the game, '' said Andrea Weisse, UMC Teambacker President. “And when a student takes away the prize it is even better."