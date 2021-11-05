Tri-Valley staff recognized at MinnCAP virtual annual staff conference

Submitted by Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. staff attended the Minnesota Community Action Partnership (MinnCAP) Virtual Annual Training Conference held at the end of October. Staff took part in legislative general sessions, listened to speakers on various topics, and took part in several educational breakout sessions.

In conjunction with the annual training conference, several awards and recognitions were given out to agency staff. These awards showcased those dedicated to service and committed to community action. Tri-Valley award and recognition recipients include:

• 25 Years with Community Action: Charlene Thordarson and Marilyn Kuchan.

• Certified Community Action Professional (CCAP) Recognition: Tara Morrison, Lindsay Vokaty, and Kristen Waechter.

• Community Action Leadership Institute (CALI) Graduates: Marley Melbye, Melody Hedden, and Tracey Sundeen (CALI Graduates).

Additional Staff Recognized at MinnCAP Conference (video)

Celebrating 25 Years of Service 2020-21, Honoring CCAP Recipients in 2020-21 and Recognizing CALI Graduates in 2020-21

