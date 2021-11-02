Remembering Widseth founder Dick Widseth

Times Report

Crookston Times

It was 1975. Desktop computers had yet to dominate desktops, telephones still had cords, plans were drawn by hand on drafting boards, and three engineers from Crookston, MN—Dick Widseth, Howard Smith, and Don Nolting—launched what would become one of the leading professional services firms in Greater Minnesota and North Dakota: Widseth Smith Nolting & Associates, Inc.

Current and past employees mourn the passing on October 15, 2021, of co-founder, mentor, and friend Dick Widseth.

Dick, Howard, and Don laid a solid foundation for the firm and set many successful careers in motion. Dick is remembered for providing opportunities for employees to explore a variety of interests, rapidly gain responsibility, and take on leadership roles.

The firm now has more than 200 employees in engineering, architecture, surveying, environmental services, and affiliated disciplines in nine offices across Minnesota and North Dakota. It is one of the few remaining firms that was founded, grew, and has remained in outstate communities. As we remember Dick, we also celebrate his influence on the firm’s longevity and the legacy that continues to be passed along to future leaders of the firm.