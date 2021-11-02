Crookston's Caleb Mendez winner of ND State piano competition

Times Report

Red River Valley pianist Caleb Mendez is the winner of the North Dakota Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Competition, Piano Senior Performance, and is now a Division Finalist.

Caleb Mendez, a Crookston, MN native, will compete as a Division Finalist in the MTNA West Central Division, Senior Piano. Mendez is the son of Shane and Carmen Mendez and he earned this opportunity after winning the North Dakota State Piano Senior Performance competition at Valley City University October 23, 2021.

A PSEO student at the University of Minnesota, Mendez has been studying piano for seven years and is currently a student of Nariaki Sugiura D.M., University of North Dakota.

The winner of the division competition will compete in the National Finals. Division winners will be announced in mid-January.

The three-tiered MTNA competitions begin at the state level. Winners of each State Competition advance to the Division Competition. Division winners then proceed to the National Competition Finals.

Music Teachers National Association is a nonprofit organization comprised of 17,000 independent and collegiate music teachers committed to advancing the value of music study and music making to society and to supporting the professionalism of music teachers. Founded in 1876, Music Teachers National Association is the oldest professional music association in the United States.