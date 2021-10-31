Crookston Times welcomes new Sports Editor Natalie Dillon

Times Report

Crookston Times

Been reading those new sports articles and thinking, who is that new reporter? We’ve got you covered. Natalie Dillon joined the Crookston Times reporting team on October 14 and jumped right into the job.

Dillon’s hometown is Monroe, Wisconsin, a small town on the border of Illinois and Wisconsin with a population just larger than Crookston.

As a kid, Dillon played a variety of sports including basketball, tennis, track, cross country and dance, but her love has always been for softball.

During Dillon’s high school career, the Monroe softball team went to state and won conference three of four years.

As an individual, Dillon was the starting pitcher for three years. Her sophomore year, she was a unanimous selection to the Badger South All-Conference First Team and was MVP pitcher for her team. Her junior and senior year, she earned these honors plus MVP offense for her team. Dillon’s career culminated in an Honorable Mention All-State selection.

After graduating in 2016, Dillon attended the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh to earn her degrees in English and Journalism.

In her first year, Dillon was a sports reporter for the Advance-Titan, the college’s student newspaper. She covered both women’s volleyball and men’s basketball.

The following four years, Dillon was a student editor for the Oshkosh Scholar, a journal for students to publish their scholarly work.

As a part of the Journalism department, Dillon got third place in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation’s Collegiate Better Newspaper Contest for her coverage on the opioid addiction in Winnebago county. She also earned the Kappa Tau Alpha Top Scholar award in 2019.

Dillon also continued her softball career as a Titan for UW Oshkosh.

Her freshman year, the Titans made the NCAA post-season tournament, won the LaCrosse Regional, and advanced to the Super Regional in Trine, Indiana. Dillon was named to the LaCrosse Regional All-Tournament team.

The next year, the Titans made the postseason again, but did not advance.

Dillon’s next two years were cut short, as she took a medical red shirt her junior year with a broken leg and COVID limited the 2020 season to just four games.

This past spring, the Titans were Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) co-champions, won the WIAC tournament, dominated the Eau Claire regional, and placed fifth in the nation at the Women’s College World Series.

As a left-handed slapper, Dillon had the second highest batting average on the team with a .407, which earned her Third Team All-Region honors. She also made the All-Sportsmanship team for the WIAC and Academic All-American third team.

After graduating in spring 2021, Dillon worked for Epic, a healthcare and IT company based out of Verona, Wisconsin. She spent three months there before finding the job in Crookston.

Dillon has loved the job so far and looks forward to continue her love of sports and writing as the new sports reporter.