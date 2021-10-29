Crookston Rotary Club Students of the Month for September, October

Crookston Rotary Club recently honored their September and October Students of the Month both from Crookston High School and the University of Minnesota Crookston. Marina Wiley was the October UMC Student of the Month and Mason Owens was the September CHS SOM plus Hayden Winjum was the October CHS SOM.

Mason Owens - Mason's parents are Brad and Angie Owens and he has two older brothers and one young brother in 5th grade. He is involved at CHS with tennis and the Leo Club, and some of the community service projects he's helped with include home delivered meals, treats for Summit/Villa residents at Bingo, visiting with students at Highland Elementary, and helping people with chores at their homes. He helps his parents and brothers on the farm with corn, wheat and beans, plus he loves woodworking and is enrolled in woods classes at the high school. Besides work and school he likes to work with his hands, hunt and fish.

Hayden Winjum - Hayden's parents are Chris and Leah, and she has three siblings: Walker, Halle and Reggie. Her grandparents are Chuck, Deb, Francine and Rodd, and they live in Crookston as well. She is involved in basketball, tennis and track and recently went to the state tournament both as an individual (doubles with her sister) and as a team. Hayden plays band in school and this year is the drum major which means she gets to help lead when the instructor is gone. She's also involved in the Leo Club and Student Council and likes working with students at Highland, delivering meals to older residents in Crookston and helping at large events in the community. Outside of school she is active with her church Trinity Lutheran and is a Sunday School teacher there. She also works at RBJ's Restaurant and enjoys playing with her two dogs, being active outside, taking naps, hanging out with her friends and family, and shopping. Hayden was crowned Miss Crookston this year and her platform was to encourage children and youth to be involved in their community.