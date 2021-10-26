Four new Polk County sheriff deputies sworn in at County Board meeting

Four new Polk County sheriff deputies were sworn in at the County Board of Commissioners meeting this week. Sandy Cortez, Robert Haugen, Wyatt Beauchane and Tyler Wills took their oaths, shared a bit about themselves and stayed for pictures.

Sandy Cortez told the board she is a single parent with four children and wanted to go back to school to find a career to provide for them. She said it was tough going to school with four kids, but she made it to her dream job working for Polk County and helping others.

Robert Haugen told the board he's originally from South Dakota and moved to the area in 2013 where he graduated high school from Fosston then to Northland Community & Technical College. He says Polk County is the best county so that's why he wanted to work here.

Wyatt Beauchane told the board he graduated from Fertile-Beltrami and also went to Northland. He mentioned he is enlisted in the North Dakota National Guard as well.

Tyler Wills told the board he is originally from Ada and served nine years in the Marine Corps. He has a wife that is a technician at Essentia Health and they have a two-year-old child.