Most Rev. Andrew Cozzens appointed bishop for Crookston Diocese

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Holy See recently announced that Pope Francis has appointed the Most Rev. Andrew Cozzens of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, as the eighth bishop of the Diocese of Crookston. His installation Mass has been set for Monday, December 6. Vespers will take place on Sunday, December 5.

Bishop Cozzens, who has served as Auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis since 2013, was born August 3, 1968. He is the son of Jack and Judy Cozzens and the youngest of three children. Bishop Cozzens graduated from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, where he experienced a deepening of the faith through the Catholic Charismatic Renewal. During a period of discernment after college, Bishop Cozzens served as a traveling missionary to young people around the country with Twin Cities-based NET Ministries. During his first month as a missionary, his NET team served in the Diocese of Crookston putting on retreats in the parishes and schools throughout the diocese. After serving with NET Ministries, he joined the Companions of Christ, a fraternity of diocesan priests in Saint Paul, and worked for Saint Paul’s Outreach leading college Bible study groups.

After his year of discernment, he was accepted into the Saint Paul Seminary. Four years later, in 1997, he was ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis. Bishop Cozzens served as Parochial Vicar at the Cathedral of Saint Paul and then Faribault Catholic Community (now Divine Mercy) before being sent to Rome for doctoral studies. Upon his return to Minnesota, Bishop Cozzens served as a Professor of Sacramental Theology and a Formator at the Saint Paul Seminary from 2006 until 2013.

In the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis Bishop Cozzens has served as Vicar for Catholic Education and supervised the Archdiocesan Synod Process while overseeing the offices of Latino Ministry, Evangelization, and Marriage, Family and Life. He currently serves as the chair of the board for NET Ministries, St. Paul’s Outreach, The Institute for Priestly Formation and The Seminary Formation Council. Additionally, Bishop Cozzens is the chair of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis where on behalf of the bishops he is leading a three-year National Eucharistic Revival that will begin in June of 2022.

Commenting on his appointment Bishop Cozzens said, “I am humbled and honored to be asked by the Holy Father to be the next Shepherd of the Diocese of Crookston. I look forward to getting to know the priests, deacons, consecrated religious and many faithful laity of the diocese. I pray that together we can grow to be Christ’s faithful disciples who make present his love in Northwestern Minnesota.”

“The Diocese of Crookston extends a heartfelt welcome to our new shepherd, Bishop Andrew Cozzens,” said the Most Rev. Richard Pates, Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Crookston. “He brings an engaging pastoral spirit, extensive experience, positive energy and will soon have the smell of the sheep of Northwest Minnesota on his person. May his days among us be especially blessed.”

Bishop Cozzens succeeds Bishop Michael Hoeppner, whose resignation was accepted by Pope Francis on April 13. The Diocese of Crookston serves the 14 northwest counties of Minnesota with more than 32,000 Catholics and 66 parishes.