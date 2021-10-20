Civil Air Patrol welcomes newest cadet Airman Morse

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Civil Air Patrol recently welcomed their newest cadet, Cadet Airman Morse, on his First Stripe.

"C/AM Morse is home schooled and interested in Emergency Services and Aviation," said the Civil Air Patrol.

"If you're between the ages of 12 and 18 and want to get involved in the Civil Air Patrol contact the Crookston Composite Squadron NCR-MN-134 at 218-280-6011. If you're 19 or older and are interested in being part of an Emergency Service, Aviation or mentoring youth program and can pass an FBI background check we would love to have you."

Civil Air Patrol is an Auxiliary of the United States Air Force, civilians serving communities.