Reynolds Law Firm welcomes its newest attorney Michael Studer

Submitted

Submitted

The law firm of Reynolds, Harbott, Knutson & Larson, P.L.L.P. in Crookston, Minnesota is proud and excited to announce the addition of attorney Michael Studer. Studer’s practice will focus on general civil litigation, municipal law, and city criminal prosecution. Studer has been with Reynolds law since September 2019 working as a law clerk while he attended law school.

Studer grew up in St. Anthony, Minnesota and was an athletic stand out at his high school. His success gave him the opportunity to play college baseball at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul. After Studer received his undergraduate degree, Studer worked as a legal intern for the Honorable Judge Elizabeth Cutter in Hennepin County and for the Valspar Corporation’s legal team.

Studer went on to attend the University of North Dakota School of Law graduating with his J.D. in May of 2021. While in law school, Studer competed in moot court and was a member of the North Dakota Law Review. Two of Studer’s law review articles were published, one of which he insightfully wrote about the pivotal 2020 Minnesota Supreme Court case of In re Schmalz, analyzing the effects the decision would have on farming communities. Studer looks forward to positively contributing to the Northwest Minnesota community by becoming the newest asset of the Reynolds law office this fall.