Crookston Chapter #137 Order of the Eastern Star recently presented Linnea French with a $1,000 scholarship. French, who is the daughter of George and Rae French, was given the scholarship at the Annual Masonic Lodge Awards Night this past summer.

The scholarship is given with matching funds by Masonic Charities and Crookston Chapter #137.

Linnea is attending Concordia College in Moorhead.