Sidewalk dedication event held for Mary Jo Cournia at Benedictine Living Community

Residents, tenants, associates, family members and friends of Mary Jo Cournia gathered for a sidewalk dedication and blessing October 5 at the Benedictine Living Community in Crookston. Mary Jo, or as most knew her, “MJ”, died in February 2021 after having lived at BLC - Crookston for 15 years.

"MJ was always helping others, looking out for those that needed special care, watering or planting a plant, delivering the mail and so much more," said Benedictine Crookston.

As a memorial tribute to MJ and to continue MJ’s care and concern for BLC – Crookston, MJ’s family donated funds necessary to install additional sidewalks on the BLC - Crookston campus. In early July, on the south and east side of the BLC - Crookston campus, J.D. Concrete, LLC poured safe and accessible sidewalks for all to use and enjoy.

Since the sidewalks have been poured, resident and their visitors, Little Villagers Day Care teachers and children and many Crookston community members have used the newly poured sidewalks.

Cindy Hulst, BLC - Crookston Foundation Development Director said, "Having the additional sidewalks on our campus is nice option for our residents, tenants and their visitors to enjoy the outdoors and have safer access to the Ray Ecklund Park. Thank you, Cournia family."