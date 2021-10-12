Multiple fundraising events planned for Kaylee Acevedo

Multiple fundraising events are planned for October and November for Kaylee Acevedo, the 10-year-old Highland Elementary student who was struck by a semi at the corner of Robert Street and Broadway on October 4. Kaylee has gone through multiple surgeries since the accident including an immediate surgery to amputate her entire right leg up to the hip, a surgery to open her chest after she went into cardiac arrest and an exploratory surgery to ensure her internal organs were in the correct place and functioning, her family wrote in a recent newsletter update.

Planned fundraising events for Kaylee and her family include:

Saturday, October 16 - Ride for Kaylee will start at the Walmart parking lot at 10 a.m. with stops in Fertile, Red Lake Falls, and Gentilly before ending with a bbq provided by Fozzie's at Highland Park Complex (Ray Ecklund Complex) in Crookston after the ride. Cost is $20 per bike and vehicles welcome. There will be raffles and donations accepted. For more info, call Chris at 208-427-4775 or Jason at 605-770-5191.

Saturday, October 23 - Movie for Kaylee will be held at 1 p.m. at the Grand Theatre where they will show Kaylee's favorite movie, "Home." All money raised including all concession sales will be donated to Kaylee and her family, plus donations will be accepted and the Grand Theatre will match what is raised!

Thursday, November 4 - A Taco Bar fundraiser, Silent Auction and 50/50 Raffle hosted by Crookston Public Schools will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles Club. Food items were donated by Taco John’s and the Valley Fiddlers will be playing. Monetary donations can be dropped off to Principal Chris Trostad at Highland Elementary. Contact Linda Morgan at CHS if you would like to donate an item for silent auction or raffle item. The event is being organized by Linda Morgan (Leo Club Advisor at CHS) and Chris Trostad (Principal at Highland.) If you have any questions about the event, please contact Linda at 281-2144 or 289-5006 and Chris at 281-5600 or 280-2256.