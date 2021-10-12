Donations accepted for Chuck Goering and family after COVID-related illness

Times Report

A GoFundMe fundraiser was recently started to provide support to Chuck Goering and his family as he receives ongoing medical care and recovers from Covid-related medical issues. In the beginning of September, Chuck was hospitalized at RiverView in Crookston due to low oxygen levels and trouble breathing. Soon after, he was moved to the ICU, then transported by ambulance to Essentia Health in Fargo where he was eventually placed on a ventilator.

As his condition continued to deteriorate, he was transported by air ambulance to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, where has received specialized treatment.

"The doctors are unsure that his lungs will recover, but he will be undergoing physical therapy and may eventually receive a lung transplant," the GoFundMe page read.

"It is anticipated that Chuck will be at the Brigham hospital for some time - a few months or longer. The hospital requires one family member to be in Boston to help support him through his physical therapy and possible transplant. Additionally, a support person must be in Boston throughout the duration of his stay, including recovery. Donations will be used to help cover the costs of travel, hotel stays, and medical expenses."

https://gofund.me/cec7c243

For additional informaion on Chuck's condition, including future updates, please visit his CaringBridge site: caringbridge.org/visit/chuckgoering