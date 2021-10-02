Two sets of siblings represent Polk County at Minnesota State Fair with their horses

Times Report

It was not your typical 4-H experience this year as two sets of siblings took four spots at the Horse State Fair representing Polk County. The team consisted of Sophie and Ava Grunhovd of Gary, MN who both won trips for games and Linnea and George French from Crookston, MN, who won trips for pleasure.

Ava brought home a ribbon while the whole group supported one other.

"Everyone did a great job showcasing their abilities and their horses," said Rae French. "Linnea and Ava both have won trips to the state fair before but this was new for both Sophie and George."

"To have their siblings helping them navigate the schedule just made this year's experience special," she added. "The days were very full with short nights and long days but watching the team meet up with other 4-Hers they have met along the way and seeing the smiles on their faces from their accomplishments made us moms so proud of our kids."