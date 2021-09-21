UMN Crookston Athletics announces Blake Bergeron as Finance Generalist

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston athletic department announced the hiring of Blake Bergeron as finance generalist. Bergeron comes to UMN Crookston after two years as a billing analyst for Charter Communications (Charter Spectrum) in Maryland Heights, Mo. Prior to that, Bergeron was an accounting specialist for Citibank in O’Fallon, Mo.

“We are very excited to add Blake to our athletic staff,” said Director of Athletics Stephanie Helgeson. “He comes to us with an extensive background in business and brings to the table his experiences as a student-athlete. He brings great energy to our program and we are excited to have him as a part of our team.”

Bergeron was a member of the Billing Assurance High Speed Data team at Charter Spectrum, ensuring clients were accurately receiving the services to which they subscribed. In addition, he was the project leader of the Imbalance of Services to Equipment (ISE) report, which used multiple tools to diagnose where the issue occurred and what needed to be corrected to avoid over-billing customers. While Bergeron was at Citibank, he was a member of the Returned Deposit Items team, ensuring clients accurately received their funds in a timely manner. He was also recruited by the Branch Financial Investigations team to assist with general ledger items.

A native of Crookston, Minn., Bergeron was a college wrestler at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. As a prep, he was a three-sport captain in wrestling, football, and track and field at Crookston High School. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from Concordia College in 2018.