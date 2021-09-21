Remembrance Service to be held Sept. 25 for Medal of Honor recipient Nels T. Wold

Times Report

Crookston Times

A remembrance service will be held September 25 at 1 p.m. in Winger at the Community Center to honor the 100th anniversary of Nels T. Wold's funeral. Fengstad-Solie American Legion Post 200 of Winger will host the centennial observance. The public is encouraged to attend.

The American hero was laid to rest in a small cemetery near Winger and on September 21, 1921 his remains were buried in Elim Cemetery. Wold was a recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor and is the namesake of the Nels T. Wold American Legion in Crookston.

Wold was only 22 when he was killed on September 26, 1918, near Cheppy, France. Before he was shot, Wold silenced four machine gun nests, captured 11 prisoners and rescued a comrade from a German officer, killing the officer.

Wold was initially buried in France. His remains were returned to Minnesota and buried in Elim Cemetery. Wold was called “one of America’s 100 bravest” by Gen. John Pershing.

For more information on the remembrance service, call Craig Espeseth at 218-563- 2628 or 218-230-4909.