Crookston High School crowns Winjum, French as 2021 Homecoming Queen and King

Hayden Winjum and George French were crowned the 2021 Crookston High School Homecoming Queen and King after the coronation ceremony in the auditorium Monday. The rest of the court includes Aleah Bienek, Ava Lopez, Clara Meyer and Rylee Solheim, plus Brooks Butt, Cade Deleon, Justin Lindgren and Blaine Andringa.

Homecoming events for the rest of the week include the Powder Puff football game Wednesday, Class Color Wars themed dress-up Thursday, and the Pep Fest, football game vs. Frazee and Homecoming Dance Friday.