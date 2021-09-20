Breaking: Death of Crookston 16-year-old under investigation

Times Report

The Crookston Police Department said in a media release that they responded to the 400 block of Summit Avenue at approximately 6:12 a.m. Monday morning on a report of an unconscious female who was possibly deceased. The victim, a 16-year-old female, was pronounced deceased shortly after the arrival of law enforcement.

"The investigation is active, it appears to be an isolated incident with no other individuals involved and there is no public safety concern," said Police Chief Paul Biermaier. "The deceased has been transported to the UND Pathology Center for an autopsy."

The CPD was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Crookston Area Ambulance.