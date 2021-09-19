The Times welcomes UMN Crookston intern Savannah Lorntson

Savannah Lorntson

Crookston Times

Hi! My name is Savannah Lorntson and I am the new intern at the Crookston Times! I am currently a senior at the University of Minnesota – Crookston here in town, where I am double majoring in English and communications, as well as double minoring in writing and humanities.

I am from the small town of Silver Bay, along the north shore of Lake Superior. I grew up with four older siblings and now have two step siblings. I also have two nieces and one nephew who I love spending time with! Most of my childhood was spent hanging out with family and friends, exploring around town or going to the local park. In high school, I was a manager for the varsity basketball teams, in the yearbook club, and worked part-time in the community. Along with these, I was also involved with the arts program, even painting some murals in my high school!

I chose to come to Crookston because I liked the small community that the University was located and could see myself in the area. Once I was settled in my freshman year, I have been working at the Crooks Club Bottle Shop where I have gotten to meet many people in the community! I spend most of my free time aside from school work, with my dog, Rotti, who is a ten-month old Black Lab-Rottweiler-Great Dane mix. We like to go to the dog park and play with our roommate, Bentley!

After graduation, I plan to go into either public relations or journalism somewhere in the area. I have always been interested in the lives of other people and the how/why different communities work the way they do and look forward to working closely in the Crookston community!