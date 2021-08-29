Farewell reception held for community volunteer, former Chamber director Jeannine Windels

Times Report

A farewell reception for longtime community volunteer and former Crookston Chamber director Jeannine Windels was held August 25 at Trinity Lutheran Church hosted by the Crookston Lions Club. Windels is moving to the Twin Cities area to be closer to family.

Crookston Mayor Dale Stainbrook also proclaimed August 25 as "Jeannine Windels Day" at a recent city council meeting.

Windels' roles and accomplishments have included, but are not limited to, being the past District Governor and Zone Chair for the Lions, chair of the Lions' 75th anniversary celebration, past President of the Crookston Lions Club, former Director of the Crookston Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Crookston, chair of the Ox Cart Days summer festival, plus she has received awards from the University of Minnesota Crookston (Torch & Shield), Northwest Minnesota Women's Fund, Lions Hall of Fame, and being named an Experienced American by the Golden Link Senior Center.