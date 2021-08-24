Derek Martin joins Widseth as funding specialist

Submitted by Widseth

Crookston Times

Derek Martin has joined Widseth as a funding specialist. Martin brings five years of funding experience from the University of Minnesota Crookston, securing funds for scholarships, program support, and facilities.

As a funding specialist, Martin is responsible for securing external funds for Widseth’s clients. He identifies funding sources, researches and writes grant submissions, and manages grants in progress.

Widseth is a multi-discipline firm of more than 200 employees providing architecture, engineering, land surveying, and environmental services. Its offices are located in Alexandria, Bemidji, Brainerd, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Forest Lake, Mankato, and Rochester, Minnesota, and Grand Forks, North Dakota. More information is available at Widseth.com.