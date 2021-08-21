Sarah Benson named Employee of the Month at RiverView Health

Submitted by RiverView Health

Crookston Times

Sarah Benson, LPN, said she was completely shocked when she recently received RiverView’s Employee of the Month award for May. Her recognition came as no surprise to the people Sarah cares for or the rest of the staff at RiverView Home Care, though. Sarah is known for her kindness and for going above and beyond her job requirements.

A native of Fertile, Sarah has been an LPN at RiverView Home Care since March of 2008. She received her Associate’s Degree in Nursing from Northland Community and Technical College, EGF, in 2001. Sarah and her husband, Brad, have two children: Isaac and Abby. In her free time, Sarah enjoys traveling and spending time with family and friends.

“I am really honored,’’ she stated regarding the EOM honor. “I could not ask for a better team to work with than the RiverView Home Care staff.’’