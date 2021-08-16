Tri-Valley: Lee-Rokala Inducted into ASPHN Hall of Fame

Times Report

Crookston Times

Tri-Valley recently announced that Child Nutrition Manager Jami Lee-Rokala was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Association of State Public Health Nutritionists (ASPHN.) Lee-Rokala is the Child Nutrition Manager for Crooktson Head Start.

Early Head Start and Migrant and Seasonal Head Starts in Minnesota and North Dakota have been focusing on "Farm to Early Care" within the state of Minnesota for the past five years. Lee-Rokala, along with Tri-Valley’s Child Nutrition Specialist, Debra Cooper, created a Farm to Early Care curriculum that coincided with Head Start’s Creative Curriculum, allowing classrooms to easily incorporate Farm to Early Care within their lesson plans and still meet the Creative Curriculum learning objective. Children receive local fresh fruits, vegetables, and beef within their menu, learn about gardening, and the importance of nutrition.

"Congratulations, Jami!" said Tri-Valley.