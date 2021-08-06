Bengtson takes reins as Times Managing Editor

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Times is pleased to announce the promotion of Jess Bengtson to Managing Editor. Bengtson has been with the Times for eight years and has held the roles of Assistant Editor, reporter and photographer.

Bengtson is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Crookston with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and was recently honored by the University of Minnesota system with an award in “Outstanding Community Service.” Her community involvements include the Ox Cart Days summer festival, Downtown Crookston Development Partnership, UMN Crookston Alumni Association Board of Directors, Crookston Rotary Club, Crookston Visitors Bureau, United Way of Crookston, Northwest Minnesota Cancer Crusaders, Queen City Art Festival and Chalk It Up, and more.

In her free time she likes to hang out with her family including husband, Garett, kids Jackson, Baily and Violet, and dogs, Fiona and Eevee, plus go fishing, boating and do projects around the house.

Bengtson can be reached at jbengtson@crookstontimes.com or on any of the Crookston Times’ social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.