Northland student Abigail Medicraft named 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholar

Times Report

Crookston Times

Northland student Abigail Medicraft is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named a 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

A second-year student from Roseau, MN, Medicraft is pursuing an A.A.S. in Early Childhood Education and Paraprofessional and an A.A. in Liberal Arts degrees. In addition, she is holding a leadership position in the Beta Nu Kappa chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Northland.

“I honestly applied not thinking I would receive a scholarship because of so many applicants, but I thought I’d give it a try. I never want finances to be a barrier to pursuing an education and getting closer to my dream career,” explained Medicraft. “I actually almost broke down in tears when I received the news. It still feels a bit unreal--it was honestly an answer to prayer. I’m seriously so honored to have been chosen.”

Bobbie Taylor, Northland faculty member, and Phi Theta Kappa Advisor describes Medicraft as a natural leader and ardent student. “Abigail is the Vice President of the Beta Nu Kappa chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. She has embraced and thrived in that role. I am not surprised to hear that she received such a prestigious scholarship. Abigail has shown scholastic achievement, actively participated in community service and is an excellent leader. I see great things for her in all of her endeavors.”

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in Society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential. More than 900 applications were received.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion but also give students the opportunity to engage in Society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.

Medicraft will graduate in May 2022 and plans to continue her education at the University of Minnesota Crookston to obtain a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and elementary education. She intends on finding a position teaching preschool and hopes to one day open her own childcare center.