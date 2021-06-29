University of Jamestown - Fagerlund siblings recognized for achievements

Times Report

Noah Fagerlund, Crookston, MN, graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Jamestown with a Doctor of Physical Therapy during commencement ceremonies on May 8, 2021.

Brita Fagerlund of Crookston, MN, graduated Cum Laude from the University of Jamestown during commencement ceremonies on May 8, 2021.

Fagerlund earned a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design.

The University of Jamestown was established in 1883 and is ranked as a top tier regional school in US News and World Report and a top Midwestern school in The Princeton Review. The school features development of the whole person through its distinctive Journey to Success experience.