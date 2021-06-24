Crookston Chamber announces new Executive Director Mark Landa

Times Report

The Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced it has a new Executive Director that will be joining their team on July 1, 2021. Mark Landa, who the Chamber says "has a great deal of experience in both the nonprofit world and for-profit business world", was the former director of the Empire Arts Center in Grand Forks and helped create local events like the Forx Film Fest.

Here's an introduction from the Chamber on their new director:

"Landa was born in Grand Forks and raised on a farm west of the city. He attended the University of North Dakota where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with majors in both Marketing and Management.

Landa has a great deal of experience in both the non-profit world and the for-profit business world. He served as Executive Director of the Empire Arts Center in Grand Forks for more than six years. During that time usage of the facility more than quadrupled. He helped create local events like the Forx Film Fest and promoted a wide range of live music events in addition to working with local groups and businesses.

He has many years of experience serving on non-profit boards and committees for local, state, regional, and national organizations. He is currently in his third term on the North Dakota 4-H Foundation Board of Directors, where he serves as the Chair of the Board. He is also a member of the Greater Grand Forks Fair Board of Directors, where he serves as Secretary. In past years he has served on boards for organizations such as the Greater Grand Forks Human Resources Association, Sertoma of Grand Forks, the North Valley Arts Council, First Night, Greater Grand Forks, the Downtown Development Association in Grand Forks, RSVP+ of Grand Forks and of North Dakota, the North Dakota Association of Fairs, Heartland Association of Fairs, Festivals, and Events, and more. He currently serves on a standing committee for the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, and for the Heartland Association. In the past he has served on several committees for the Grand Forks-East Grand Forks Chamber, the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, and the United States Golf Association among others.

He also has work experience in sales, marketing, and management, and has worked in several different industries including manufacturing, wholesale sales, and insurance. His range of work experience, as well as his volunteer experience, should serve well as we continue our growth in support of the Crookston community and regional businesses."