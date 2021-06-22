Park Board to name CSC press box after longtime KROX broadcaster Frank Fee

Crookston Park Board is looking to rename the Crookston Sports Center event arena press box after longtime KROX Radio owner and sports broadcaster Frank Fee following a suggestion by former Parks & Recreation Director Scott Kleven and Fee’s son, Jake, at this week’s meeting. Jake said he was asked to suggest it during the time he was with the City Council and didn’t think that was the right time, so came forward now that he is no longer on the council.

Kleven told the Park Board that he and Frank had been friends for a long time and got to know each other through sports, and thought the renaming of the press box should be a “valid consideration.”

“There’s been no other man in Crookston that has done what he’s done,” Kleven explained. “He stepped forward to be the state hockey secretary when no one else would do it.”

“He doesn’t just ‘talk the talk’, he ‘walks the walk’,” he added. “I think Mr. Fee would be a very, very great candidate and would be honored to make this happen; he was also an active member of the committee that helped put together that facility.”

Fee is currently on his fourth term with the Crookston School Board and has held the chair position for years, plus he’s a member of the Crookston High School Hall of Fame and Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He’s been announcing Crookston Pirate and University of Minnesota Golden Eagles sports for over 40 years since moving to Crookston in the 1970s, said Kleven.