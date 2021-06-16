Brandon Carlson hired as Public Works director

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

During a public hearing at this week’s Crookston City Council meeting, held in the high school auditorium, there were smatterings of applause for various comments made both in favor of and opposed to dissolving CHEDA and replacing it with a City-run Community Development Department.

But the most enthusiastic applause came later in the meeting, when the council unanimously approved the hiring of Brandon Carlson as the City’s new Public Works director. Carlson will step into the vacancy created by the retirement of Public Works Director Pat Kelly, who’s been with the City for 30 years. Kelly’s last day will be July 23, after which Carlson will take over.

The City didn’t have to look far to find Carlson, who’s worked with the City and the City Water Department for 15-plus years.

Before the council vote, Finch said she was very happy to bring Carlson’s hiring to the council for consideration.

“He’s a respected leader in our organization, has a good rapport with the staff, and he brings solutions to the table even when it’s not his responsibility to do so,” Finch said. “He has the best interest of the City, our organization and the community in mind. I am proud and happy that we have an internal candidate.”